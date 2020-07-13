|مركز
|tm_id
|الفريق
|team
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|+
|-
|+/-
|نقط
|group
|lastUpdate
|1
|1577
|الأهلي
|Al Ahly
|17
|16
|1
|0
|46
|4
|+42
|49
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|2
|1575
|المقاولون
|El Mokawloon
|18
|10
|3
|5
|22
|15
|+7
|33
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|3
|1036
|بيراميدز
|AL Assiouty
|18
|9
|5
|4
|28
|19
|+9
|32
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|4
|1040
|الزمالك
|Zamalek SC
|16
|9
|4
|3
|22
|13
|+9
|31
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|5
|1572
|الاتحاد
|Al Ittihad
|17
|7
|6
|4
|17
|13
|+4
|27
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|6
|1044
|سموحة
|Smouha SC
|18
|5
|10
|3
|20
|18
|+2
|25
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|7
|1037
|إنبي
|Enppi
|18
|6
|7
|5
|18
|18
|+0
|25
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|8
|1034
|الإنتاج الحربي
|El Entag EL Harby
|17
|5
|8
|4
|15
|15
|+0
|23
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|9
|1030
|الإٍسماعيلي
|Ismaily SC
|18
|6
|4
|8
|16
|21
|-5
|22
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|10
|1031
|المصري
|AL Masry
|16
|5
|5
|6
|19
|18
|+1
|20
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|11
|1574
|الجونة
|El Gouna FC
|18
|5
|5
|8
|15
|24
|-9
|20
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|12
|1576
|حرس الحدود
|Haras El Hodood
|17
|4
|7
|6
|14
|15
|-1
|19
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|13
|1048
|أسوان
|Aswan Sc
|17
|4
|6
|7
|19
|27
|-8
|18
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|14
|1039
|طلائع الجيش
|El Geish
|19
|3
|8
|8
|18
|26
|-8
|17
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|15
|1045
|طنطا
|Tanta SC
|18
|2
|10
|6
|14
|23
|-9
|16
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|16
|1046
|وادي دجلة
|Wadi Degla
|18
|3
|6
|9
|17
|27
|-10
|15
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|17
|1038
|مصر للمقاصة
|Misr EL Makasa
|17
|2
|8
|7
|18
|26
|-8
|14
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|18
|7520
|نادي مصر
|Masr
|17
|2
|5
|10
|11
|27
|-16
|11
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|مركز
|tm_id
|الفريق
|team
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|+
|-
|+/-
|نقط
|group
|lastUpdate
|1
|2932
|الهلال
|Al-Hilal Saudi FC
|22
|15
|6
|1
|52
|19
|+33
|51
|Pro League
|2020-03-13
|2
|2939
|النصر
|Al-Nassr
|22
|13
|6
|3
|40
|16
|+24
|45
|Pro League
|2020-03-13
|3
|2937
|الوحدة
|Al Wehda Club
|22
|13
|0
|9
|35
|28
|+7
|39
|Pro League
|2020-03-13
|4
|2929
|الأهلي
|Al-Ahli Jeddah
|22
|11
|4
|7
|36
|25
|+11
|37
|Pro League
|2020-03-13
|5
|2930
|الفيصلي
|Al-Faisaly FC
|22
|10
|5
|7
|30
|26
|+4
|35
|Pro League
|2020-03-13
|6
|2936
|التعاون
|Al Taawon
|22
|9
|5
|8
|29
|27
|+2
|32
|Pro League
|2020-03-13
|7
|2935
|الرائد
|Al-Raed
|22
|9
|5
|8
|30
|40
|-10
|32
|Pro League
|2020-03-13
|8
|2940
|الشباب
|Al Shabab
|22
|9
|4
|9
|28
|30
|-2
|31
|Pro League
|2020-03-13
|9
|2951
|أبها
|Abha
|22
|9
|3
|10
|32
|39
|-7
|30
|Pro League
|2020-03-13
|10
|2934
|الاتفاق
|Al-Ettifaq
|22
|9
|2
|11
|34
|29
|+5
|29
|Pro League
|2020-03-13
|11
|2944
|الفيحاء
|Al-Fayha
|22
|7
|6
|9
|27
|31
|-4
|27
|Pro League
|2020-03-13
|12
|2945
|الحزم
|Al-Hazm
|22
|6
|6
|10
|30
|41
|-11
|24
|Pro League
|2020-03-13
|13
|2938
|الاتحاد
|Al-Ittihad FC
|22
|6
|5
|11
|30
|33
|-3
|23
|Pro League
|2020-03-13
|14
|2931
|الفتح
|Al-Fateh
|22
|4
|7
|11
|27
|37
|-10
|19
|Pro League
|2020-03-13
|15
|2956
|ضمك
|Dhamk
|22
|4
|6
|12
|23
|42
|-19
|18
|Pro League
|2020-03-13
|16
|2950
|العدالة
|Al-Adalah
|22
|3
|8
|11
|21
|41
|-20
|17
|Pro League
|2020-03-13
|مركز
|tm_id
|الفريق
|team
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|+
|-
|+/-
|نقط
|group
|lastUpdate
|1
|968
|الوداد
|Wydad AC
|18
|11
|3
|4
|31
|16
|+15
|36
|Botola Pro
|2020-03-13
|2
|977
|الفتح الرباطي
|FUS Rabat
|20
|9
|8
|3
|24
|18
|+6
|35
|Botola Pro
|2020-03-13
|3
|1075
|مولودية وجدة
|Mouloudia Oujda
|19
|9
|7
|3
|24
|16
|+8
|34
|Botola Pro
|2020-03-13
|4
|962
|نهضة بركان
|Renaissance Berkane
|18
|8
|8
|2
|19
|15
|+4
|32
|Botola Pro
|2020-03-13
|5
|969
|الجيش الملكي
|FAR Rabat
|20
|9
|4
|7
|26
|21
|+5
|31
|Botola Pro
|2020-03-13
|6
|976
|الرجاء
|Raja Casablanca
|15
|8
|4
|3
|21
|14
|+7
|28
|Botola Pro
|2020-03-13
|7
|965
|المغرب التطواني
|Moghreb Tetouan
|19
|7
|7
|5
|19
|14
|+5
|28
|Botola Pro
|2020-03-13
|8
|964
|الدفاع لجديدي
|Difaa EL Jadida
|18
|6
|7
|5
|18
|16
|+2
|25
|Botola Pro
|2020-03-13
|9
|1074
|يوسفية برشيد
|Youssoufia Berrechid
|19
|7
|3
|9
|26
|33
|-7
|24
|Botola Pro
|2020-03-13
|10
|3449
|نهضة الزمامرة
|CR Khemis Zemamra
|18
|6
|5
|7
|27
|22
|+5
|23
|Botola Pro
|2020-03-13
|11
|972
|أولمبيك خريبكة
|Olympique Khouribga
|20
|5
|8
|7
|18
|24
|-6
|23
|Botola Pro
|2020-03-13
|12
|975
|أولمبيك آسفي
|Olympique Safi
|19
|3
|12
|4
|17
|19
|-2
|21
|Botola Pro
|2020-03-13
|13
|967
|سريع وادي زم
|Rapide Oued ZEM
|20
|4
|8
|8
|16
|17
|-1
|20
|Botola Pro
|2020-03-13
|14
|973
|حسنية أكادير
|Hassania Agadir
|18
|4
|5
|9
|19
|25
|-6
|17
|Botola Pro
|2020-03-13
|15
|974
|إتحاد طنجة
|Ittihad Tanger
|20
|3
|6
|11
|11
|29
|-18
|15
|Botola Pro
|2020-03-13
|16
|3455
|رجاء بني ملال
|Raja Beni Mellal
|19
|1
|5
|13
|10
|27
|-17
|8
|Botola Pro
|2020-03-13
|مركز
|tm_id
|الفريق
|team
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|+
|-
|+/-
|نقط
|group
|lastUpdate
|1
|2870
|شباب الأهلي دبي
|Shabab Al Ahli Dubai
|19
|13
|4
|2
|41
|13
|+28
|43
|Arabian Gulf League
|2020-03-14
|2
|2865
|العين
|Al Ain
|18
|11
|4
|3
|45
|18
|+27
|37
|Arabian Gulf League
|2020-03-14
|3
|2871
|الجزيرة
|Al-Jazira
|18
|10
|3
|5
|26
|16
|+10
|33
|Arabian Gulf League
|2020-03-14
|4
|2875
|الوحدة
|Al Wahda FC
|18
|10
|2
|6
|31
|29
|+2
|32
|Arabian Gulf League
|2020-03-14
|5
|2874
|الشارقة
|Sharjah FC
|18
|9
|5
|4
|35
|23
|+12
|32
|Arabian Gulf League
|2020-03-14
|6
|10155
|Al Nasr
|19
|9
|4
|6
|24
|19
|+5
|31
|Arabian Gulf League
|2020-03-14
|7
|2873
|الظفرة
|Al-Dhafra
|18
|9
|2
|7
|24
|22
|+2
|29
|Arabian Gulf League
|2020-03-14
|8
|2872
|الوصل
|Al-Wasl FC
|19
|8
|5
|6
|31
|33
|-2
|29
|Arabian Gulf League
|2020-03-14
|9
|2877
|بني ياس
|Baniyas SC
|18
|5
|5
|8
|19
|26
|-7
|20
|Arabian Gulf League
|2020-03-14
|10
|2879
|عجمان
|Ajman
|19
|4
|6
|9
|25
|39
|-14
|18
|Arabian Gulf League
|2020-03-14
|11
|2876
|إتحاد كلباء
|Al-Ittihad Kalba
|18
|5
|1
|12
|23
|37
|-14
|16
|Arabian Gulf League
|2020-03-14
|12
|4912
|خورفكان
|Al Khaleej
|19
|3
|6
|10
|18
|32
|-14
|15
|Arabian Gulf League
|2020-03-14
|13
|2869
|حتا
|Hatta SC
|19
|3
|4
|12
|15
|32
|-17
|13
|Arabian Gulf League
|2020-03-14
|14
|2880
|الفجيرة
|Al Fujairah SC
|18
|3
|3
|12
|15
|33
|-18
|12
|Arabian Gulf League
|2020-03-14
|مركز
|tm_id
|الفريق
|team
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|+
|-
|+/-
|نقط
|group
|lastUpdate
|1
|40
|Liverpool
|29
|27
|1
|1
|66
|21
|+45
|82
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|2
|50
|Manchester City
|28
|18
|3
|7
|68
|31
|+37
|57
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|3
|46
|Leicester
|29
|16
|5
|8
|58
|28
|+30
|53
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|4
|49
|Chelsea
|29
|14
|6
|9
|51
|39
|+12
|48
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|5
|33
|Manchester United
|29
|12
|9
|8
|44
|30
|+14
|45
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|6
|39
|Wolves
|29
|10
|13
|6
|41
|34
|+7
|43
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|7
|62
|Sheffield Utd
|28
|11
|10
|7
|30
|25
|+5
|43
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|8
|47
|Tottenham
|29
|11
|8
|10
|47
|40
|+7
|41
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|9
|42
|Arsenal
|28
|9
|13
|6
|40
|36
|+4
|40
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|10
|44
|Burnley
|29
|11
|6
|12
|34
|40
|-6
|39
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|11
|52
|Crystal Palace
|29
|10
|9
|10
|26
|32
|-6
|39
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|12
|45
|Everton
|29
|10
|7
|12
|37
|46
|-9
|37
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|13
|34
|Newcastle
|29
|9
|8
|12
|25
|41
|-16
|35
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|14
|41
|Southampton
|29
|10
|4
|15
|35
|52
|-17
|34
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|15
|51
|Brighton
|29
|6
|11
|12
|32
|40
|-8
|29
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|16
|48
|West Ham
|29
|7
|6
|16
|35
|50
|-15
|27
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|17
|38
|Watford
|29
|6
|9
|14
|27
|44
|-17
|27
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|18
|35
|Bournemouth
|29
|7
|6
|16
|29
|47
|-18
|27
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|19
|66
|Aston Villa
|28
|7
|4
|17
|34
|56
|-22
|25
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|20
|71
|Norwich
|29
|5
|6
|18
|25
|52
|-27
|21
|Premier League
|2020-03-14
|مركز
|tm_id
|الفريق
|team
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|+
|-
|+/-
|نقط
|group
|lastUpdate
|1
|529
|Barcelona
|27
|18
|4
|5
|63
|31
|+32
|58
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|2
|541
|Real Madrid
|27
|16
|8
|3
|49
|19
|+30
|56
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|3
|536
|Sevilla
|27
|13
|8
|6
|39
|29
|+10
|47
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|4
|548
|Real Sociedad
|27
|14
|4
|9
|45
|33
|+12
|46
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|5
|546
|Getafe
|27
|13
|7
|7
|37
|25
|+12
|46
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|6
|530
|Atletico Madrid
|27
|11
|12
|4
|31
|21
|+10
|45
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|7
|532
|Valencia
|27
|11
|9
|7
|38
|39
|-1
|42
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|8
|533
|Villarreal
|27
|11
|5
|11
|44
|38
|+6
|38
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|9
|715
|Granada CF
|27
|11
|5
|11
|33
|32
|+1
|38
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|10
|531
|Athletic Club
|27
|9
|10
|8
|29
|23
|+6
|37
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|11
|727
|Osasuna
|27
|8
|10
|9
|34
|38
|-4
|34
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|12
|543
|Real Betis
|27
|8
|9
|10
|38
|43
|-5
|33
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|13
|539
|Levante
|27
|10
|3
|14
|32
|40
|-8
|33
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|14
|542
|Alaves
|27
|8
|8
|11
|29
|37
|-8
|32
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|15
|720
|Valladolid
|27
|6
|11
|10
|23
|33
|-10
|29
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|16
|545
|Eibar
|27
|7
|6
|14
|27
|41
|-14
|27
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|17
|538
|Celta Vigo
|27
|5
|11
|11
|22
|34
|-12
|26
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|18
|798
|Mallorca
|27
|7
|4
|16
|28
|44
|-16
|25
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|19
|537
|Leganes
|27
|5
|8
|14
|21
|39
|-18
|23
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|20
|540
|Espanyol
|27
|4
|8
|15
|23
|46
|-23
|20
|Primera División
|2020-03-12
|مركز
|tm_id
|الفريق
|team
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|+
|-
|+/-
|نقط
|group
|lastUpdate
|1
|85
|Paris Saint Germain
|27
|22
|2
|3
|75
|24
|+51
|68
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|2
|81
|Marseille
|28
|16
|8
|4
|41
|29
|+12
|56
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|3
|94
|Rennes
|28
|15
|5
|8
|38
|24
|+14
|50
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|4
|79
|Lille
|28
|15
|4
|9
|35
|27
|+8
|49
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|5
|93
|Reims
|28
|10
|11
|7
|26
|21
|+5
|41
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|6
|84
|Nice
|28
|11
|8
|9
|41
|38
|+3
|41
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|7
|80
|Lyon
|28
|11
|7
|10
|42
|27
|+15
|40
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|8
|82
|Montpellier
|28
|11
|7
|10
|35
|34
|+1
|40
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|9
|91
|Monaco
|28
|11
|7
|10
|44
|44
|0
|40
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|10
|77
|Angers
|28
|11
|6
|11
|28
|33
|-5
|39
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|11
|95
|Strasbourg
|27
|11
|5
|11
|32
|32
|0
|38
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|12
|78
|Bordeaux
|28
|9
|10
|9
|40
|34
|+6
|37
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|13
|83
|Nantes
|28
|11
|4
|13
|28
|31
|-3
|37
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|14
|106
|Stade Brestois 29
|28
|8
|10
|10
|34
|37
|-3
|34
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|15
|112
|Metz
|28
|8
|10
|10
|27
|35
|-8
|34
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|16
|89
|Dijon
|28
|7
|9
|12
|27
|37
|-10
|30
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|17
|1063
|Saint Etienne
|28
|8
|6
|14
|29
|45
|-16
|30
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|18
|92
|Nimes
|28
|7
|6
|15
|29
|44
|-15
|27
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|19
|87
|Amiens
|28
|4
|11
|13
|31
|50
|-19
|23
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|20
|96
|Toulouse
|28
|3
|4
|21
|22
|58
|-36
|13
|Ligue 1
|2020-03-14
|مركز
|tm_id
|الفريق
|team
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|+
|-
|+/-
|نقط
|group
|lastUpdate
|1
|496
|Juventus
|26
|20
|3
|3
|50
|24
|+26
|63
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|2
|487
|Lazio
|26
|19
|5
|2
|60
|23
|+37
|62
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|3
|505
|Inter
|25
|16
|6
|3
|49
|24
|+25
|54
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|4
|499
|Atalanta
|25
|14
|6
|5
|70
|34
|+36
|48
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|5
|497
|AS Roma
|26
|13
|6
|7
|51
|35
|+16
|45
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|6
|492
|Napoli
|26
|11
|6
|9
|41
|36
|+5
|39
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|7
|489
|AC Milan
|26
|10
|6
|10
|28
|34
|-6
|36
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|8
|504
|Verona
|25
|9
|8
|8
|29
|26
|+3
|35
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|9
|523
|Parma
|25
|10
|5
|10
|32
|31
|+1
|35
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|10
|500
|Bologna
|26
|9
|7
|10
|38
|42
|-4
|34
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|11
|488
|Sassuolo
|25
|9
|5
|11
|41
|39
|+2
|32
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|12
|490
|Cagliari
|25
|8
|8
|9
|41
|40
|+1
|32
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|13
|502
|Fiorentina
|26
|7
|9
|10
|32
|36
|-4
|30
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|14
|494
|Udinese
|26
|7
|7
|12
|21
|37
|-16
|28
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|15
|503
|Torino
|25
|8
|3
|14
|28
|45
|-17
|27
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|16
|498
|Sampdoria
|25
|7
|5
|13
|28
|44
|-16
|26
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|17
|495
|Genoa
|26
|6
|7
|13
|31
|47
|-16
|25
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|18
|867
|Lecce
|26
|6
|7
|13
|34
|56
|-22
|25
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|19
|493
|Spal
|26
|5
|3
|18
|20
|44
|-24
|18
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|20
|518
|Brescia
|26
|4
|4
|18
|22
|49
|-27
|16
|Serie A
|2020-03-14
|العملة
|شراء
|بيع
|دولار أمريكى
|16.0167
|16.1167
|يورو
|18.1341
|18.2521
|جنيه إسترلينى
|20.0481
|20.1684
|فرنك سويسرى
|17.0463
|17.1563
|100 ين يابانى
|14.8951
|14.9922
|ريال سعودى
|4.2697
|4.2969
|دينار كويتى
|52.0444
|52.3949
|درهم اماراتى
|4.3601
|4.3881
|اليوان الصينى
|2.2811
|2.2961
|الوحدة والعيار
|الأسعار بالجنيه المصري
|عيار 24
|905 إلى 907
|عيار 22
|830 إلى 832
|عيار 21
|792 إلى 794
|عيار 18
|679 إلى 681
|الاونصة
|28,150 إلى 28,221
|الجنيه الذهب
|6,336 إلى 6,352
|الكيلو
|905,143 إلى 907,429
|سعر الذهب بمحلات الصاغة تختلف بين منطقة وأخرى
ذو القعدة1441 هـ 13
يوليو2020 م