عاجل.. القاء القبض على 5 متهمين بتهمة التحرش بالفنانة هنا الزاهد
الخارجية الفرنسية: هناك وحدة بين دول أوروبا ضد سياسات أردوغان
وزير الخارجية: تركيا تخرق الشرعية الدولية بالحديث عن عمل عسكرى بليبيا
وقائع مروعة.. نساء اليمن يروين أهوال التعذيب والاغتصاب على أيدى الحوثيين
الصحة: تسجيل 931 إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا.. و 77 حالة وفاة
شكرى: لم نحرز تقدما أو نتوصل لاتفاق مع إثيوبيا بشأن سد النهضة
عاجل ..انقلاب أردوغان على السراج ..ووزير الداخلية الإخوانى المرشح لخلافته
محمود خلف: أردوغان اتمسح بيه الأرض في الوطية .. وهو  خائف من مصيره...
وزيرة التخطيط: تأجيل غرامات الحاصلين على قروض بنكية
عاجل.. القاء القبض على 5 متهمين بتهمة التحرش بالفنانة هنا الزاهد
وزير الخارجية: تركيا تخرق الشرعية الدولية بالحديث عن عمل عسكرى بليبيا
الصحة: تسجيل 931 إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا.. و 77 حالة وفاة
شكرى: لم نحرز تقدما أو نتوصل لاتفاق مع إثيوبيا بشأن سد النهضة
عاجل ..انقلاب أردوغان على السراج ..ووزير الداخلية الإخوانى المرشح لخلافته
وزيرة التخطيط: تأجيل غرامات الحاصلين على قروض بنكية
عاجل: فشل مفاوضات سد النهضة ورفع التقرير النهائى لجنوب أفريقيا
مستشار مدبولى يتبرع ببلازما الدم بعد تعافيه من كورونا
عبد الغفار يبحث مع السفير الصيني تعزيز التعاون المشترك

الخارجية الفرنسية: هناك وحدة بين دول أوروبا ضد سياسات أردوغان
عاجل.. الحكومة التونسية تفتح «النار» على حركة النهضة الإخوانية
سرى للغاية .. أردوغان يبيع «مطار أتاتورك» لقطر لإنقاذ الليرة
عاجل.. تصريحات نارية للبرلمان الليبى بشأن التدخل التركى فى ليبيا
سبب خطير وراء تحريك دعوى قضائية ضد رئيس البرازيل
عاجل ..أردوغان يتراجع عن تحويل ”آيا صوفيا ” إلي مسجد بعد...

ساوثهامبتون يتعادل مع مانشستر يونايتد في الوقت القاتل
النصر يكتسج الأنوار بالعشرة
6 مباريات ودية لإنبي استعداداً لعودة الدوري
النني وحافظ يقودان بشكتاش لفوز ثمين على ملطية سبور
نجم أهلي جدة يفسخ عقده بسبب المستحقات المتأخرة
الهلال يهزم التعاون وديا بهدف الشهري
تشكيل ريال مدريد لمواجهة غرناطة
صحيفة مغربية: المصريون يتحركون ضد الوداد والرجاء‎
الأهلي يشكو قناة الزمالك لـ «إعلام المصريين»

جدول الدوريات

مركزtm_idالفريقteamلعبفازتعادلخسر+-+/-نقطgrouplastUpdate
11577الأهليAl Ahly171610464+4249Premier League2020-03-14
21575المقاولونEl Mokawloon1810352215+733Premier League2020-03-14
31036بيراميدزAL Assiouty189542819+932Premier League2020-03-14
41040الزمالكZamalek SC169432213+931Premier League2020-03-14
51572الاتحادAl Ittihad177641713+427Premier League2020-03-14
61044سموحةSmouha SC1851032018+225Premier League2020-03-14
71037إنبيEnppi186751818+025Premier League2020-03-14
81034الإنتاج الحربيEl Entag EL Harby175841515+023Premier League2020-03-14
91030الإٍسماعيليIsmaily SC186481621-522Premier League2020-03-14
101031المصريAL Masry165561918+120Premier League2020-03-14
111574الجونةEl Gouna FC185581524-920Premier League2020-03-14
121576حرس الحدودHaras El Hodood174761415-119Premier League2020-03-14
131048أسوانAswan Sc174671927-818Premier League2020-03-14
141039طلائع الجيشEl Geish193881826-817Premier League2020-03-14
151045طنطاTanta SC1821061423-916Premier League2020-03-14
161046وادي دجلةWadi Degla183691727-1015Premier League2020-03-14
171038مصر للمقاصةMisr EL Makasa172871826-814Premier League2020-03-14
187520نادي مصرMasr1725101127-1611Premier League2020-03-14

مركزtm_idالفريقteamلعبفازتعادلخسر+-+/-نقطgrouplastUpdate
12932الهلالAl-Hilal Saudi FC2215615219+3351Pro League2020-03-13
22939النصرAl-Nassr2213634016+2445Pro League2020-03-13
32937الوحدةAl Wehda Club2213093528+739Pro League2020-03-13
42929الأهليAl-Ahli Jeddah2211473625+1137Pro League2020-03-13
52930الفيصليAl-Faisaly FC2210573026+435Pro League2020-03-13
62936التعاونAl Taawon229582927+232Pro League2020-03-13
72935الرائدAl-Raed229583040-1032Pro League2020-03-13
82940الشبابAl Shabab229492830-231Pro League2020-03-13
92951أبهاAbha2293103239-730Pro League2020-03-13
102934الاتفاقAl-Ettifaq2292113429+529Pro League2020-03-13
112944الفيحاءAl-Fayha227692731-427Pro League2020-03-13
122945الحزمAl-Hazm2266103041-1124Pro League2020-03-13
132938الاتحادAl-Ittihad FC2265113033-323Pro League2020-03-13
142931الفتحAl-Fateh2247112737-1019Pro League2020-03-13
152956ضمكDhamk2246122342-1918Pro League2020-03-13
162950العدالةAl-Adalah2238112141-2017Pro League2020-03-13

مركزtm_idالفريقteamلعبفازتعادلخسر+-+/-نقطgrouplastUpdate
1968الودادWydad AC1811343116+1536Botola Pro2020-03-13
2977الفتح الرباطيFUS Rabat209832418+635Botola Pro2020-03-13
31075مولودية وجدةMouloudia Oujda199732416+834Botola Pro2020-03-13
4962نهضة بركانRenaissance Berkane188821915+432Botola Pro2020-03-13
5969الجيش الملكيFAR Rabat209472621+531Botola Pro2020-03-13
6976الرجاءRaja Casablanca158432114+728Botola Pro2020-03-13
7965المغرب التطوانيMoghreb Tetouan197751914+528Botola Pro2020-03-13
8964الدفاع لجديديDifaa EL Jadida186751816+225Botola Pro2020-03-13
91074يوسفية برشيدYoussoufia Berrechid197392633-724Botola Pro2020-03-13
103449نهضة الزمامرةCR Khemis Zemamra186572722+523Botola Pro2020-03-13
11972أولمبيك خريبكةOlympique Khouribga205871824-623Botola Pro2020-03-13
12975أولمبيك آسفيOlympique Safi1931241719-221Botola Pro2020-03-13
13967سريع وادي زمRapide Oued ZEM204881617-120Botola Pro2020-03-13
14973حسنية أكاديرHassania Agadir184591925-617Botola Pro2020-03-13
15974إتحاد طنجةIttihad Tanger2036111129-1815Botola Pro2020-03-13
163455رجاء بني ملالRaja Beni Mellal1915131027-178Botola Pro2020-03-13

مركزtm_idالفريقteamلعبفازتعادلخسر+-+/-نقطgrouplastUpdate
12870شباب الأهلي دبيShabab Al Ahli Dubai1913424113+2843Arabian Gulf League2020-03-14
22865العينAl Ain1811434518+2737Arabian Gulf League2020-03-14
32871الجزيرةAl-Jazira1810352616+1033Arabian Gulf League2020-03-14
42875الوحدةAl Wahda FC1810263129+232Arabian Gulf League2020-03-14
52874الشارقةSharjah FC189543523+1232Arabian Gulf League2020-03-14
610155Al Nasr199462419+531Arabian Gulf League2020-03-14
72873الظفرةAl-Dhafra189272422+229Arabian Gulf League2020-03-14
82872الوصلAl-Wasl FC198563133-229Arabian Gulf League2020-03-14
92877بني ياسBaniyas SC185581926-720Arabian Gulf League2020-03-14
102879عجمانAjman194692539-1418Arabian Gulf League2020-03-14
112876إتحاد كلباء Al-Ittihad Kalba1851122337-1416Arabian Gulf League2020-03-14
124912خورفكانAl Khaleej1936101832-1415Arabian Gulf League2020-03-14
132869حتاHatta SC1934121532-1713Arabian Gulf League2020-03-14
142880الفجيرةAl Fujairah SC1833121533-1812Arabian Gulf League2020-03-14

مركزtm_idالفريقteamلعبفازتعادلخسر+-+/-نقطgrouplastUpdate
140Liverpool2927116621+4582Premier League2020-03-14
250Manchester City2818376831+3757Premier League2020-03-14
346Leicester2916585828+3053Premier League2020-03-14
449Chelsea2914695139+1248Premier League2020-03-14
533Manchester United2912984430+1445Premier League2020-03-14
639Wolves29101364134+743Premier League2020-03-14
762Sheffield Utd28111073025+543Premier League2020-03-14
847Tottenham29118104740+741Premier League2020-03-14
942Arsenal2891364036+440Premier League2020-03-14
1044Burnley29116123440-639Premier League2020-03-14
1152Crystal Palace29109102632-639Premier League2020-03-14
1245Everton29107123746-937Premier League2020-03-14
1334Newcastle2998122541-1635Premier League2020-03-14
1441Southampton29104153552-1734Premier League2020-03-14
1551Brighton29611123240-829Premier League2020-03-14
1648West Ham2976163550-1527Premier League2020-03-14
1738Watford2969142744-1727Premier League2020-03-14
1835Bournemouth2976162947-1827Premier League2020-03-14
1966Aston Villa2874173456-2225Premier League2020-03-14
2071Norwich2956182552-2721Premier League2020-03-14

مركزtm_idالفريقteamلعبفازتعادلخسر+-+/-نقطgrouplastUpdate
1529Barcelona2718456331+3258Primera División2020-03-12
2541Real Madrid2716834919+3056Primera División2020-03-12
3536Sevilla2713863929+1047Primera División2020-03-12
4548Real Sociedad2714494533+1246Primera División2020-03-12
5546Getafe2713773725+1246Primera División2020-03-12
6530Atletico Madrid27111243121+1045Primera División2020-03-12
7532Valencia2711973839-142Primera División2020-03-12
8533Villarreal27115114438+638Primera División2020-03-12
9715Granada CF27115113332+138Primera División2020-03-12
10531Athletic Club2791082923+637Primera División2020-03-12
11727Osasuna2781093438-434Primera División2020-03-12
12543Real Betis2789103843-533Primera División2020-03-12
13539Levante27103143240-833Primera División2020-03-12
14542Alaves2788112937-832Primera División2020-03-12
15720Valladolid27611102333-1029Primera División2020-03-12
16545Eibar2776142741-1427Primera División2020-03-12
17538Celta Vigo27511112234-1226Primera División2020-03-12
18798Mallorca2774162844-1625Primera División2020-03-12
19537Leganes2758142139-1823Primera División2020-03-12
20540Espanyol2748152346-2320Primera División2020-03-12

مركزtm_idالفريقteamلعبفازتعادلخسر+-+/-نقطgrouplastUpdate
185Paris Saint Germain2722237524+5168Ligue 12020-03-14
281Marseille2816844129+1256Ligue 12020-03-14
394Rennes2815583824+1450Ligue 12020-03-14
479Lille2815493527+849Ligue 12020-03-14
593Reims28101172621+541Ligue 12020-03-14
684Nice2811894138+341Ligue 12020-03-14
780Lyon28117104227+1540Ligue 12020-03-14
882Montpellier28117103534+140Ligue 12020-03-14
991Monaco28117104444040Ligue 12020-03-14
1077Angers28116112833-539Ligue 12020-03-14
1195Strasbourg27115113232038Ligue 12020-03-14
1278Bordeaux2891094034+637Ligue 12020-03-14
1383Nantes28114132831-337Ligue 12020-03-14
14106Stade Brestois 2928810103437-334Ligue 12020-03-14
15112Metz28810102735-834Ligue 12020-03-14
1689Dijon2879122737-1030Ligue 12020-03-14
171063Saint Etienne2886142945-1630Ligue 12020-03-14
1892Nimes2876152944-1527Ligue 12020-03-14
1987Amiens28411133150-1923Ligue 12020-03-14
2096Toulouse2834212258-3613Ligue 12020-03-14

مركزtm_idالفريقteamلعبفازتعادلخسر+-+/-نقطgrouplastUpdate
1496Juventus2620335024+2663Serie A2020-03-14
2487Lazio2619526023+3762Serie A2020-03-14
3505Inter2516634924+2554Serie A2020-03-14
4499Atalanta2514657034+3648Serie A2020-03-14
5497AS Roma2613675135+1645Serie A2020-03-14
6492Napoli2611694136+539Serie A2020-03-14
7489AC Milan26106102834-636Serie A2020-03-14
8504Verona259882926+335Serie A2020-03-14
9523Parma25105103231+135Serie A2020-03-14
10500Bologna2697103842-434Serie A2020-03-14
11488Sassuolo2595114139+232Serie A2020-03-14
12490Cagliari258894140+132Serie A2020-03-14
13502Fiorentina2679103236-430Serie A2020-03-14
14494Udinese2677122137-1628Serie A2020-03-14
15503Torino2583142845-1727Serie A2020-03-14
16498Sampdoria2575132844-1626Serie A2020-03-14
17495Genoa2667133147-1625Serie A2020-03-14
18867Lecce2667133456-2225Serie A2020-03-14
19493Spal2653182044-2418Serie A2020-03-14
20518Brescia2644182249-2716Serie A2020-03-14

شاهد بالفيديو .. الإدارة العامة لمرور الجيزة فى ثوبها الجديد بعد الإفتتاح
حقيقة تسلق أسطح العقارات بحى الشرابية فى القاهرة وسرقة محتوياتها
تعرف على عدد الأحكام القضائية التى تم تنفيذها خلال 24 ساعة
تعرف على عدد المخالفين للقرار الصادر بإيقاف أعمال البناء خلال 24 ساعة
الإدارة العامة للمرور تلاحق المخالفين فى جميع المحافظات .. أعرف التفاصيل
ضبط مصنع لتصنيع الكمامات ” المضروبة ” بالمنوفية .. أعرف التفاصيل
تفاصيل سقوط عصابات سرقة الدراجات النارية بالقليوبية والشرقية
ضبط شخص يروج لبيع سماعات صغيرة لإستخدامها فى الغش داخل لجان الثانوية...
مباحث الأموال العامة تضبط 6 قضايا كبرى خلال 24 ساعة

وقائع مروعة.. نساء اليمن يروين أهوال التعذيب والاغتصاب على أيدى الحوثيين
سرى وخطير.. وثيقة تفضح محاولات «الديكتاتور العثمانى» السطو على أموال معارضيه
«الشباب الصومالية».. معلومات لا تعرفها عن أخطر حركة إرهابية في القارة الأفريقية
رفضت علاقة مع ضابط شرطة.. أسرار مثيرة لا تعرفونها عن الممثلة التي...
فاعليته و موعد طرحه.. كل ما تريد أن تعرفه عن ”اللقاح المصري...
فى ذكرى رحيلها .. هكذا برأ الله تعالي السيدة عائشة فى حادثة...
قصة ثلاثة مشايخ مصريين تولوا إمامة الحرم المكى
تفاصيل تورط ملياردير شهير في جريمة تجنيد ”مرتزقة” ليبيا
عاجل.. تسريب صور فاضحة لرانيا يوسف.. وشبح السجن يهددها

العملةشراءبيع
دولار أمريكى​ 16.016716.1167
يورو​ 18.134118.2521
جنيه إسترلينى​ 20.048120.1684
فرنك سويسرى​ 17.046317.1563
100 ين يابانى​ 14.895114.9922
ريال سعودى​ 4.26974.2969
دينار كويتى​ 52.044452.3949
درهم اماراتى​ 4.36014.3881
اليوان الصينى​ 2.28112.2961

الدماطى : قانون البنوك الجديد يرسخ لتوجهات الدولة نحو الشمول المالي
تراجع أسعار اللحوم البيضاء بالأسواق المحلية
ننشر تفاصيل مبادرة إحلال 240 ألف سيارة ميكروباص قديمة واستبدالها بجديدة
إرتفاع أسعار الذهب بمحلات الصاغة اليوم
الأسعار تبدأ من 5540 جنيه .. الاسكان تطرح أراضي بالشيخ...
تعرف على أسعار ” حديد التسليح ” بأسواق البناء

تعرفي على أفضل أوقات تناول الطعام
قوي مناعتك وواجهى كورونا مع «الخليط البرتقالي»
كل ما تريد معرفته عن أسباب اهتزاز الأسنان
ممارسة الرياضة.. الحل المثالي للتخلص من آلام الدورة الشهرية
لمحبي الدايت.. حيلة صحية لـ «قلي البطاطس المحمرة»
حيل سحرية لإذابة دهون البطن العنيدة.. تعرفي عليها

متوسط سعر الذهب اليوم بالصاغة بالجنيه المصري
الوحدة والعيار الأسعار بالجنيه المصري
عيار 24 905 إلى 907
عيار 22 830 إلى 832
عيار 21 792 إلى 794
عيار 18 679 إلى 681
الاونصة 28,150 إلى 28,221
الجنيه الذهب 6,336 إلى 6,352
الكيلو 905,143 إلى 907,429
سعر الذهب بمحلات الصاغة تختلف بين منطقة وأخرى

سر تقديس الفراعنة لـ«الكتان»سر تقديس الفراعنة لـ«الكتان»
اعترافات.. حكاية خيانة سمير غانم لـ دلال عبد العزيز أكثر من 400  مرةاعترافات.. حكاية خيانة سمير غانم لـ دلال عبد العزيز أكثر من 400 ...
”إنك لا تجني من الشوك العنب”..اعرف قصة المثل”إنك لا تجني من الشوك العنب”..اعرف قصة المثل
خطة جحا الخبيثة كانت وراء مثل ”مسمار جحا”.. أعرف القصةخطة جحا الخبيثة كانت وراء مثل ”مسمار جحا”.. أعرف القصة
بدقة تصل لـ95% .. تقنية جديدة لفحص المصابين بـ«كورونا» من أصواتهمبدقة تصل لـ95% .. تقنية جديدة لفحص المصابين بـ«كورونا» من أصواتهم
تعرف علي حكاية أحد الحكام ونجله التي تسببت في استخدام مثل ”ربّ رمية من غير رام”تعرف علي حكاية أحد الحكام ونجله التي تسببت في استخدام مثل ”ربّ...
دفن قطعة من الجبن وظن أنها أنبتت عجل..حكاية مثل ”أول ما شطح نطح”دفن قطعة من الجبن وظن أنها أنبتت عجل..حكاية مثل ”أول ما شطح...
شاهد.. فنان يبدع في رسم الراحلة رجاء الجداوي بالملوخيةشاهد.. فنان يبدع في رسم الراحلة رجاء الجداوي بالملوخية
اليوم العالمي للبطاطس المحمرة.. هذا تاريخ الأكلة الأكثر شعبية بالعالماليوم العالمي للبطاطس المحمرة.. هذا تاريخ الأكلة الأكثر شعبية بالعالم
عقب وفاة نجلته الصغرى.. ننشر أشهر أقوال مانديلا التى طبعت في ذاكرة العالمعقب وفاة نجلته الصغرى.. ننشر أشهر أقوال مانديلا التى طبعت في ذاكرة...
وفاة الابنة السادسة لنيلسون مانديلا.. كل ما تريد معرفته عن «زيندزي»وفاة الابنة السادسة لنيلسون مانديلا.. كل ما تريد معرفته عن «زيندزي»
أغرب قضية اختطاف.. سيدة تتلقى رسالة تهديد والسبب:قطتهاأغرب قضية اختطاف.. سيدة تتلقى رسالة تهديد والسبب:قطتها

دار الإفتاء : هدايا الزوج لزوجته لا ترد في حال الانفصال
زوجة تشتكى من مشاكل زوجها المريض بالسكر والإفتاء تجيب
هل تقبل الصلاة على النبي مع عدم الخشوع؟.. الإفتاء تجيب
” الإفتاء” : القضاء على العشوائيات سلوك جاد لمحاربة الإرهاب
تعرف على المواصفات الصحيحة لخروف العيد
يتوقف عليه الصلاة والصيام.. هل أذان الفجر واحد أم اثنين؟

الإثنين 11:31 مـ
22 ذو القعدة 1441 هـ 13 يوليو 2020 م
مصر
الفجر 03:20
الشروق 05:03
الظهر 12:01
العصر 15:37
المغرب 18:59
العشاء 20:30

